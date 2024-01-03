Previous
Back to it by helenawall
3 / 365

Back to it

First day back at work. Full of determination :/
Sleeping Gabriel and new air filter on the footstool.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Helena Wallace

@helenawall
