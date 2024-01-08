Previous
Editing my first draft by helenawall
8 / 365

Editing my first draft

I’ve started to spend ten minutes a day working on my novel. About time after it’s been languishing for over a year.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Helena Wallace

@helenawall
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise