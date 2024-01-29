Previous
Yossarian is out of hibernation by helenawall
29 / 365

Yossarian is out of hibernation

He’s survived another hibernation in the fridge. And I’ve redecorated!
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Helena Wallace

@helenawall
7% complete

Andy Oz
Good morning Yossarian! 🙂
January 29th, 2024  
Helena Wallace
:)
January 29th, 2024  
