Working on the van by helenawall
63 / 365

Working on the van

Now that the kitchen fit is booked we have a hard deadline to work to. Today we moved the electrics board a few inches to the right so we can maximise seating space
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Helena Wallace

