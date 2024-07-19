Previous
Twenty year old socks by helenawall
Twenty year old socks

Army issue, first worn in Iraq in 2004! I wonder if I can make them last another twenty years?
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Helena Wallace

@helenawall
