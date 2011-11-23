Previous
Next
Telephone Graveyard by helenw2
Photo 325

Telephone Graveyard

(2011 project) a pile of old telephones in the office inspired this image with some texture from home.
23rd November 2011 23rd Nov 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
1071% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise