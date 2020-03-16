Previous
The Crossing by helenw2
The Crossing

shot looking up at the reflection from glass over the street at Waterloo Quay
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
