Fast Food by helenw2
Photo 3010

Fast Food

had to do another essential grocery run to Mum's at Plimmerton again and it was nice to spend time shooting the wildlife - have never captured a heron with a catch this big before!
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
