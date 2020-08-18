Previous
Next
Guardian Angel by helenw2
Photo 3129

Guardian Angel

love how the statue of Katherine Mansfield appears to be watching over these men on a lunch break today at Midland Park, and the guy leaning on the pole nearby
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
857% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise