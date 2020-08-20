Previous
Gliding On by helenw2
spotted 2 of these birds I hadn't seen before at Onepoto Harbour in Porirua. Did some research and think they are Caspian Terns. happy to catch one in flight.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

