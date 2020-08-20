Sign up
Photo 3131
Gliding On
spotted 2 of these birds I hadn't seen before at Onepoto Harbour in Porirua. Did some research and think they are Caspian Terns. happy to catch one in flight.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
