Isla by helenw2
Photo 3416

Isla

had the privilege of shooting the beautiful 14 week old Isla today - a Shetland Sheepdog - she was so lovely
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Oh, she is indeed lovely--such a nice shot!
March 19th, 2021  
