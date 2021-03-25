Previous
Next
Covid Overlord by helenw2
Photo 3429

Covid Overlord

not may masks around town, so I noticed this one in the window watching over us all
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
939% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise