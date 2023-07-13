Previous
Marariki Waiata by helenw2
Photo 4520

Marariki Waiata

bit of fun with icm and double exposure while listening to some local government agency workers singing to us to celebrate Matariki.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SandraD ace
Wonderful! You capture the mood of your city so well. Love this one, I wish I took it.
July 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise