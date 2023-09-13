Previous
Outline of Beauty by helenw2
Photo 4581

Outline of Beauty

just noticed this horse in the last light on the ridge in Ohariu Valley and thankfully my settings weren't too bad as I only had a little time before it was gone!
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SandraD ace
Scissor hands making light work.
September 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise