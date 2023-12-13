Previous
Leaps and Bounds by helenw2
Photo 4671

Leaps and Bounds

Mum spotted this lovely cat in wandering in her vege garden that she hadn't seen before, so of course I had to get out and meet it!
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise