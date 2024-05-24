Previous
Ready for Takeoff by helenw2
Photo 4826

Ready for Takeoff

Waxeyes are so cute. love the setup my friend has at her house with a feeder and ferns
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1322% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Cute shot.. they are quick little critters..
May 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise