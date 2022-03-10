Previous
"Take my picture" by hjbenson
"Take my picture"

Gail & I went shopping for some additional pieces of furniture for the new apartment. When we walked into this store, the salesman said: "Take my picture"; so I did.
10th March 2022

Harry J Benson

Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
