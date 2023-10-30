Sign up
Photo 3227
Fall at Stones Throw
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
2
2
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3912
photos
61
followers
89
following
884% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
30th October 2023 10:13am
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
colour
,
pa
,
east stroudsburg
Peter Dulis
ace
nice colors
October 31st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 31st, 2023
