Previous
Historic Poole Forge Covered Bridge by hjbenson
Photo 3272

Historic Poole Forge Covered Bridge

14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely picture
We have two covered bridge around us but they put ugly road signs so close that it is impossible to take picture without the signs..
December 15th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful capture of the bridge
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise