Spread your wings! by homeschoolmom
Spread your wings!

My friends and I had a little outing today. I showed them our newest mural in downtown. Mary's shirt sort of had wings, too.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Lisa Poland

Photo Details

katy ace
I like the perspective that makes her part of the mural
June 27th, 2020  
