Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2394
Spread your wings!
My friends and I had a little outing today. I showed them our newest mural in downtown. Mary's shirt sort of had wings, too.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9695
photos
158
followers
215
following
656% complete
View this month »
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
Latest from all albums
554
475
187
1642
2395
2176
85
2181
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
26th June 2020 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
downtown
,
friend
,
galss
,
butterflly
,
sanfordnc
,
merlene
katy
ace
I like the perspective that makes her part of the mural
June 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close