Never to old to learn

These are two of my GALSS (my small group at church). Phyllis on the left mentioned she'd like to learn to crochet, so I told her to bring some yarn and a hook to the next meeting and I'd start teaching her. There was only three of us at Monday's meeting, so we spent half of it learning to crochet. As I was showing Phyllis ho hold the yarn in her left hand, Lori said that looked easier than the way her grandmother taught her. So, she ended up with a crochet lesson, as well. Fun meeting.