9 / 365
3 Racoons
These guys watch over one of our gardens. I have to admit though, they don't do a very good job.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Huger
@huger
Retired, my wife talked me into doing this. I don"t have any editing proigrams, so what you see is what you get.
9
photos
1
followers
0
following
0
365
Canon EOS REBEL T5
13th August 2024 3:19am
