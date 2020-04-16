Sign up
107 / 365
Clock
My tags tell me I haven't posted a dandelion clock shot since last September.
That seems unlikely for me. ;)
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my calendars are now locked...
3029
photos
136
followers
39
following
29% complete
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2020
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
16th April 2020 5:01pm
Tags
b&w
,
dandelion
,
monochrome
,
30mm
,
dandelion clock
,
a6300
KWind
ace
Very pretty! Love the textures.
April 16th, 2020
