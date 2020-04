Buzzard (An Attempt was Made)

A couple of weeks ago, I sat in the garden with my camera and said, "I haven't seen a plane for ages" and one flew overhead. I tried that today, and it didn't work... but then I said, "You know, I haven't seen the buzzard for ages either..."



Spooky.



Not very sharp because I got three shots before he disappeared. Probably made it worse by running it through the Nik Sharpener app - but it's this or a picture of grass. ;)