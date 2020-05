Leopard Print Rust

In the 'substitution lottery' that is ordering online shopping at the moment, we got some pancetta instead of sandwich bacon. This resulted in both a complete turn out of the pan cupboard to find a frying pan (fairly sure it's sat there since we moved in), and stinking the entire house out.

Still, I noticed the odd pattern on the underside of the pan... so at least I got a shot out of it. ;)