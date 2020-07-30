Previous
Hazmat by humphreyhippo
212 / 365

Hazmat

Today's July Words prompt is Never odd or even.

Couldn't find anything suitable for this so asked the other half if he had a favourite minifig that we haven't shot yet, and he produced this guy. I usually try clone out scratches, but they seemed appropriate for this one.

I guess this is what we'll be wearing if they ever let us go back to the theatre. ;)
In other news, they've prohibited spectators at this year's first BTCC race at Donington. So we can go to a pub, but can't go stand in a field and watch cars go around a track. I guess no one at the Dept of Culture, Media and Sport has a clue what BTCC actual is... Muppets, the lot of them.
Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
**On a creativity break - filling the days with shots from my OH's minifig collection**
58% complete

Photo Details

