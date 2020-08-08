Previous
Animation Nodes - Car Transition by humphreyhippo
221 / 365

Animation Nodes - Car Transition

Higher Res on YouTube.
Gif link if it's not moving for you: https://media.365project.org/1/7788593_dhjptuv458_o.gif

Following a Blue Fox Creation Animation Nodes Tutorial.

The Corvette Stingray is the one I made following the CG Masters Car Creation Course.

Vintage Car from Blendswap (CC0).
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
@humphreyhippo
☠northy ace
Ok - that is just so kewl!!!
August 8th, 2020  
