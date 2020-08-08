Sign up
Animation Nodes - Car Transition
Higher Res on
YouTube
.
Gif link if it's not moving for you:
https://media.365project.org/1/7788593_dhjptuv458_o.gif
Following a
Blue Fox Creation Animation Nodes Tutorial
.
The Corvette Stingray is the one I made following the
CG Masters Car Creation Course
.
Vintage Car from Blendswap (CC0)
.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my calendars are now locked...
☠northy
ace
Ok - that is just so kewl!!!
August 8th, 2020
