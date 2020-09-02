Space Hippo Mixamo NLA Test

So I tried to do a test of merging mixamo.com animation strips. This sent me spiralling into a world of pain trying to understand Blender's NLA (Non-Linear Animation) Editor. Gave up at 2am and had another go today.

Seriously - the other half was reading forum posts all evening trying to help me...



Anyway, I've sort of got it working. Still not really sure I understand - and I have no idea how to stop the lights bleeding through the helmet in Eevee (I think it might be something to do with the volumetric lighting), but it's going to have to do.



The strips are walk, wave, silly dance, wave, walk.