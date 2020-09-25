Previous
Iris Door - Collection Instance Animation Test

A quick animation following a tutorial on Ian Hubert's Patreon about using collection instances instead of arrays for animation.

Rendered in Eevee because the volumetrics did not look very nice in Cycles. ;)


Sound effects are all CC0 from the good people at https://freesound.org/
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
