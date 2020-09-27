Previous
Next
Pony at Eyeworth Pond by humphreyhippo
271 / 365

Pony at Eyeworth Pond

Went for an afternoon bimble after the end of a partially-red-flagged Nurburgring 24hr race.

We saw all sorts of animals out and about - pigs, sheep, cows, donkeys, and lots of ponies. This chap waited patiently behind us whilst I took some shots of the lilies and then went into the pond for a drink when we moved off.

I suspect Eyeworth Pond will need some attention like poor old Hatchet Pond does. The edge is awash with bits of bread and still visitors were throwing more in at the very disinterested ducks at the other side of the water. :(

Still, it was lovely light.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
great capture fav
September 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise