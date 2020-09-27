Pony at Eyeworth Pond

Went for an afternoon bimble after the end of a partially-red-flagged Nurburgring 24hr race.
We saw all sorts of animals out and about - pigs, sheep, cows, donkeys, and lots of ponies. This chap waited patiently behind us whilst I took some shots of the lilies and then went into the pond for a drink when we moved off.
I suspect Eyeworth Pond will need some attention like poor old Hatchet Pond does. The edge is awash with bits of bread and still visitors were throwing more in at the very disinterested ducks at the other side of the water. :(