Previous
Next
Clouds by humphreyhippo
275 / 365

Clouds

Highlight of the day was some unexpected blue sky.

The Spengler Cup has been cancelled - which is my version of Christmas being cancelled. This has been a very rubbish year.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise