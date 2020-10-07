Previous
Next
Hippo Phone by humphreyhippo
281 / 365

Hippo Phone

Working my way through one of Derek Elliott's Product Animation videos. Only got to the beginning of the lighting bit before running out of time today.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise