A Brief Animation about My Day.
God, I hate iTunes.
I just want to have pizza and never turn on another computer. Ever.
CC0 Sound:
https://freesound.org/people/jsbarrett/sounds/321139/
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3205
photos
125
followers
36
following
77% complete
View this month »
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Tags
blender
,
animation
,
eevee
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
