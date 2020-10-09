Previous
A Brief Animation about My Day.

God, I hate iTunes.
I just want to have pizza and never turn on another computer. Ever.

CC0 Sound: https://freesound.org/people/jsbarrett/sounds/321139/
9th October 2020

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
