Further adventures in trying to learn glass & volume shading in LuxCoreRender.
I was actually intending to try a round bottle today, but saw this iconic one whilst googling for inspiration and wanted to give it a try. Got the volume (perfume liquid) to work first go so I think at least I understand that now. Still not clear about how transparency priorities work though & consequently, the stopper was a bit problematic. Not sure it's 100% photorealistic, but definitely getting closer.
It occurs to me that I have no idea what Chanel No 5 smells like.