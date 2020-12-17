Previous
Parfum by humphreyhippo
352 / 365

Parfum

Further adventures in trying to learn glass & volume shading in LuxCoreRender.

I was actually intending to try a round bottle today, but saw this iconic one whilst googling for inspiration and wanted to give it a try. Got the volume (perfume liquid) to work first go so I think at least I understand that now. Still not clear about how transparency priorities work though & consequently, the stopper was a bit problematic. Not sure it's 100% photorealistic, but definitely getting closer.

It occurs to me that I have no idea what Chanel No 5 smells like.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
96% complete

Photo Details

