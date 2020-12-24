Sign up
Previous
Next
359 / 365
LuxNog
Further adventures in trying to learn
LuxCoreRender
.
Couldn't get the egg nog shader to look quite how I wanted (still too dark in the centre), but I'm out of time.
Happy Christmas. :)
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
2
0
☠northy
ace
ok - you had me fooled badly this time... when the image first popped on my screen my first thought was that it was a real photo from someone else... but then i noticed there was no cinnamon sprinkled on top...🙃
that said... the reflections in the jug and the dof of the tree are stellar!
ps - i'm pretty sure our eggnog is more yellow than white... but then, i don't like it very much and it's been years since i've actually seen any...
December 24th, 2020
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@northy
Ha! I did try add some sprinkles on top but they never seemed to render. LuxCoreRender is a bit weird. One of the things I’m struggling with is the colours of the volume shaders in the final render never quite align with the preview. This was the closest I got - the other goes either looked like double cream or yellow paint. ;)
I can’t abide the stuff myself. ;)
December 24th, 2020
