Relentless Movement by humphreyhippo
Relentless Movement

Day 8 of Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is Relentless Movement.

First attempt at getting both a low & high level multi-resolution model out of Nomad into Blender & using Shrinkwrap to get a proper multi-resolution model in Blender. Not the most elegant of workflows, but useful to know it's possible.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
