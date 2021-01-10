Previous
Bad Hunter by humphreyhippo
10 / 365

Bad Hunter

Day 10 of Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is Bad Hunter.

Sculpted & (badly) painted on the iPad in Nomad Sculpt & rendered in Blender. Spent most of the time on Tom. Jerry was just a quick sculpt & is a bit of a horror show up close. :)
Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
Photo Details

