Living Vehicle

Day 11 of Sculpt January 2021. Today's prompt isNot much time today so went with a quick sculpt of a house-transporter. ;)The jade material is one by Natalya Zelenova over on BlenderMarket that I got ages ago and finally remembered to add into my asset manager over Christmas.Let's not mention the antennae - haven't really figured out how to get around the absence of a snake hook brush in Nomad yet.