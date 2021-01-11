Previous
Living Vehicle by humphreyhippo
11 / 365

Living Vehicle

Day 11 of Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is Living Vehicle.
Not much time today so went with a quick sculpt of a house-transporter. ;)

The jade material is one by Natalya Zelenova over on BlenderMarket that I got ages ago and finally remembered to add into my asset manager over Christmas.

Let's not mention the antennae - haven't really figured out how to get around the absence of a snake hook brush in Nomad yet.

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing...
