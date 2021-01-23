Previous
Magic Helmet by humphreyhippo
23 / 365

Magic Helmet

Day 23 of Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is Magic Helmet.

Based on the Helm of Telepathy from D&D 5e.

I still struggle with sharp edges. I get a weird lift of the "flat" face when using the crease brush to sharpen the corner. I'm sure there's a technique to getting this right, but I haven't found it yet.
Humphrey Hippo

