23 / 365
Magic Helmet
Day 23 of
Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is
Magic Helmet
.
Based on the
Helm of Telepathy
from D&D 5e.
I still struggle with sharp edges. I get a weird lift of the "flat" face when using the crease brush to sharpen the corner. I'm sure there's a technique to getting this right, but I haven't found it yet.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
Tags
blender
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
,
digital sculpting
,
sculpt january 2021
,
nomad sculpt
