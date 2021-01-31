Previous
Next
Tears of Joy by humphreyhippo
31 / 365

Tears of Joy

Day 31 of Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is Tears of Joy.

Bit of an easy one today - and that is that!
Finally did all 31 days of a Sculpt January challenge. Turns out all it took was a national lockdown...
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise