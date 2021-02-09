Previous
Chopped Tortilla by humphreyhippo
40 / 365

Chopped Tortilla

Chopping up some old tortilla wraps with the mezzaluna for the birds and thought there might be a texture shot in there. :)
Window-lit because I am lazy.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Humphrey Hippo

Humphrey Hippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
Photo Details

