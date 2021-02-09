Sign up
Previous
Next
40 / 365
Chopped Tortilla
Chopping up some old tortilla wraps with the mezzaluna for the birds and thought there might be a texture shot in there. :)
Window-lit because I am lazy.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
0
0
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3328
photos
132
followers
37
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
9th February 2021 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
35mm
,
texture
,
monochrome
,
canon 7d
