Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
64 / 365
Penguin
Another attempt at sculpting something cute.
Spent ages getting a nice suggestive fur texture on the surface... and then promptly covered it in hair when I got it into Blender. Doh. ;)
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3352
photos
133
followers
37
following
17% complete
View this month »
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2021
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blender
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
,
digital sculpting
,
nomad sculpt
☠northy
ace
Awwwwwwwwww
March 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close