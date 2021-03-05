Previous
Penguin by humphreyhippo
Penguin

Another attempt at sculpting something cute.
Spent ages getting a nice suggestive fur texture on the surface... and then promptly covered it in hair when I got it into Blender. Doh. ;)
Humphrey Hippo

☠northy
Awwwwwwwwww
March 5th, 2021  
