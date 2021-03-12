Previous
Moon Lamp by humphreyhippo
71 / 365

Moon Lamp

Don't really have anything today, so had another play with Nasa's CGI Moon Kit.
I last played with this model back in Dec.
12th March 2021

Humphrey Hippo

humphreyhippo
