71 / 365
Moon Lamp
Don't really have anything today, so had another play with Nasa's
CGI Moon Kit
.
I last played with this model
back in Dec
.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
0
0
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3359
photos
133
followers
37
following
19% complete
View this month »
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
2021
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blender
,
3d render
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
,
nasa models
,
moon kit
