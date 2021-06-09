Sign up
Lazy Lensbaby Lunch
You can always tell when I'm feeling creatively bankrupt. Out come the manual lenses. ;)
Gorgeous day here today. Trying to catch the essence of the other half lounging in the sunshine before having to go back to boring work stuff.
9th June 2021
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
3448
photos
139
followers
37
following
10
Tags
b&w
,
bokeh
,
lensbaby
,
twist
,
28mm
,
a6300
,
trio 28
