Lazy Lensbaby Lunch by humphreyhippo
160 / 365

Lazy Lensbaby Lunch

You can always tell when I'm feeling creatively bankrupt. Out come the manual lenses. ;)

Gorgeous day here today. Trying to catch the essence of the other half lounging in the sunshine before having to go back to boring work stuff.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Humphrey Hippo

