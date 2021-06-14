Previous
Sliver by humphreyhippo
165 / 365

Sliver

Oh so predictably managed to get heat stroke so don't have anything new to post today.

Here's a shot I took on Saturday evening which I didn't post as I'd already uploaded my ice shot before we went out.
Humphrey Hippo

