165 / 365
Sliver
Oh so predictably managed to get heat stroke so don't have anything new to post today.
Here's a shot I took on Saturday evening which I didn't post as I'd already uploaded my ice shot before we went out.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3453
photos
139
followers
37
following
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
2021
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th June 2021 9:22pm
sunset
cheating
new forest
a6300
70-350mm
