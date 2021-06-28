Sign up
Startled Starling
For the past week, we've had approaching twenty juvenile starlings invade the garden.
I noticed a sliver of sunshine this afternoon, so sneakily opened the side window to try get a few shots of them.
I think this chap heard me. ;)
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3467
photos
140
followers
38
following
49% complete
View this month »
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Tags
starling
,
150-600mm
,
a6300
