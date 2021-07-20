Previous
The Kraken are Coming... by humphreyhippo
201 / 365

The Kraken are Coming...

...and they're going to take one of my favourite players, aren't they?


This was supposed to be a quick one, but I guess my computer doesn't like the hot weather and kept crashing. I never got to chomping out the bites in their logo.

Wiki link: Seattle Kraken.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
55% complete

Photo Details

