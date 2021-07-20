Sign up
201 / 365
The Kraken are Coming...
...and they're going to take one of my favourite players, aren't they?
This was supposed to be a quick one, but I guess my computer doesn't like the hot weather and kept crashing. I never got to chomping out the bites in their logo.
Wiki link:
Seattle Kraken
.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
0
1
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
3489
photos
139
followers
38
following
55% complete
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Tags
blender
,
ice hockey
,
3d render
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
