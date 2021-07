Tide's Out

The tide was out at Tanner's Lane beach. It stunk!



One of only two shots I took on Saturday. I'd forgotten how horrible the forest can get when the tourists arrive.

The out-of-control puppies of last year are now out-of-control dogs. Not much point in having them on a lead if you still let them run out into the road in front of cars.

We came home rather quickly. :(