One Down, One Up

Had I realised a stack would work on the moon here, I'd have taken way more than three shots of it. As it is, it's rather noisy and there's a sneaky bit of content-aware fill around the edge of the dark sky to line the two up. They are level - even if my brain keeps telling me otherwise.



I liked the symmetry we saw tonight at Mudeford - watching the sun sneakily appear through clouds as it set, and then the moon doing the same coming up - and tried to recreate it.