Previous
Next
234 / 365
Compton Abbas Biplane
Not really sure this edit works, but this little biplane going in to land at Compton Abbas airfield was a bit too far away for a proper shot, and the shot I did get felt a bit olde worlde to me.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
1
0
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3522
photos
133
followers
38
following
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
6
1
2021
ILCE-6300
22nd August 2021 5:14pm
b&w
,
textures
,
biplane
,
silver efex pro
,
a6300
,
70-350mm
haskar
ace
Lovely framing.
August 22nd, 2021
