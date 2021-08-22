Previous
Compton Abbas Biplane by humphreyhippo
Compton Abbas Biplane

Not really sure this edit works, but this little biplane going in to land at Compton Abbas airfield was a bit too far away for a proper shot, and the shot I did get felt a bit olde worlde to me.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
Photo Details

haskar
Lovely framing.
August 22nd, 2021  
